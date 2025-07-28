Tor Boreas. Source: Inyanga Marine Energy Group
Back to overview

New Hybrid Utility Vessel for Offshore Ops Now Managed by Inyanga Marine Energy

Vessels
July 28, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

UK-based Inyanga Marine Energy Group has assumed operational management of the newly built Tor Boreas, a hybrid utility vessel developed for offshore wind operations.

According to Inyanga, the 26.95-metre vessel will be operated in partnership with compatriot company, Tor Group, and is designed for a range of offshore tasks, including geotechnical seabed surveys, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) work, subsea inspections, and diving operations.

“Tor Boreas sets a new gold standard for utility work vessels in this sector. The vessel abounds in highly innovative features. The vessel has electric propulsion integrated through a dynamic positioning system which enables the vessel to accurately  hold station while subsea tasks are performed. This is much more efficient in terms of CO2 emissions and fuel consumption,” said Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group.

“The vessel also has a Gyro stabilized anti-roll system, providing a very stable operating platform and making the vessel safer as well as able to operate in more marginal conditions. In addition, she has a 4 point mooring for operations where dynamic positioning is not suitable, such as diving. What’s more, she offers an excellent quality of accommodation for up to 12 client personnel, facilitating longer periods offshore. This outstanding vessel is at the very top end of the workboat code in terms of her operational capabilities.”

Designed by Macduff Ship Design and built in Türkiye by Tor Marine, a subsidiary of Tor Group, Tor Boreas is equipped with electric propulsion via dynamic positioning, a gyro-stabilized anti-roll system, and four-point mooring for non-DP operations.

The vessel has a breadth of 11 metres, a depth of 4.35 metres, and a maximum draught of 3.5 metres. It also features an offshore crane, a five-tonne hydraulic A-frame, towing capability with a 25-tonne electric aft winch, and a 17-tonne bollard pull.

“We are delighted to form this new partnership with Inyanga Marine Energy Group. This state of the art vessel has been designed to meet all the offshore operational requirements of clients and exceed their expectations.  Inyanga will add significant value to the vessel by supplying a highly experienced crew onboard, providing additional services such as surveying, ROV and offshore operational management,” said Kemal Torlak, CEO of Tor Group.

“This vessel has been designed to raise the bar for environmental standards in the workboat sector. A diesel-electric powertrain was selected to ensure optimal efficiency, while an IMO Tier III exhaust system guarantees reduced emissions during operation compared to a conventional diesel-driven vessel.”

According to Inyanga, Tor Boreas is currently available for charter and is located in Penzance, UK.

In June, Inyanga Marine Energy Group confirmed a new round of contract awards for its 20 MW HydroWing tidal energy array, scheduled for deployment in the first quarter of 2026 at the Morlais site off Anglesey, Wales. Among the awarded companies, Italy-based cable manufacturer Prysmian will supply the subsea export cables for the project.

SUMMER SALE: Up to 50% off on advertising on offshoreWIND.biz

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. Book your advertising space until 31 July and get up to 50% off!

SEE OFFER

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles