TenneT Germany Exploring Offshore Helicopter Transport Market as TSO Plans New Tender

June 4, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

TenneT is looking to get input from the helicopter transport market as the transmission system operator (TSO) is planning a new tender for aerial transport of personnel and cargo to and from its offshore converter platforms in the German North Sea.

According to a prior information notice issued by TenneT Germany on 3 June, the contract(s) awarded through the upcoming tender for helicopter flight services would start in 2027, 2028 or 2029, depending, among other things, on the results of the market exploration which TenneT is carrying out in preparation for the procurement.

The notice does not state a date or timeframe for the launch of the tender.

The market exploration is intended to help TenneT better compare the requirements and needs of the market regarding the conditions and design of the tender, and in relation to TenneT’s requirements, the TSO says. This early dialogue should also inform the market about TenneT’s requirements in the coming years.

“TenneT is therefore very interested in receiving a wide range of information from the market on the topics addressed”, the TSO states in the notice.

TenneT, which builds and operates offshore grid connections in Germany and the Netherlands, has twelve offshore grid connection systems in the German North Sea that currently provide 7.1 GW of electricity.

The TSO has another ten offshore grid connection systems with a total capacity of 15.7 GW in development and/or under construction.

