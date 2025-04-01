Back to overview

Nexif Ratch Receives Pre-Development ECC for 500 MW Offshore Wind Project in Philippines

Planning & Permitting
April 1, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Nexif Ratch Energy has received the Pre-Development Environmental Compliance Certificate (Pre-Dev ECC) for its 500 MW San Miguel Bay Wind Power Project in the Philippines.

San Miguel Bay Nexif Ratch
Source: Nexif Ratch Energy

The certificate was granted by the Philippines’ Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in accordance with its administrative order and the Philippine Environmental Impact Statement System (PEISS).

The Pre-Dev ECC approval allows the developer to proceed with pre-development activities, including offshore geotechnical and geophysical investigations, wind and metocean measurements, as well as environmental and social baseline assessments.

These activities are essential for understanding the project site’s characteristics and ensuring that development decisions are informed and sustainable, said Nexif Ratch.

“This achievement marks a significant step forward in our commitment to developing offshore wind projects in the Philippines in an environmentally responsible manner. It aligns with national priorities, and we are proud to contribute to the Philippines’ growing renewable energy sector,” said Cyril Dissescou, CEO of Nexif Ratch Energy.

In December 2024, the San Miguel Bay Wind Project received the Certificate of Energy Project of National Significance (CEPNS) from the Department of Energy (DOE) alongside being recognised as a Strategic Investment under the Green Lane Initiative of the Philippine Board of Investments (BOI).

Nexif Ratch Energy is developing a 500 MW nearshore wind project in the San Miguel Bay, located in Camarines Sur, Luzon.

The wind farm secured an offshore wind service contract with DOE in 2021 for an area of 6,237 hectares. A met mast has been installed since June 2022 to collect wind data.

In addition to San Miguel Bay, Nexif Ratch Energy is also progressing toward securing the Pre-Dev ECC for the 475 MW Lucena Wind Power Project in Quezon Province. The wind farm was awarded CEPNS in January 2025.

