Foundation Installation to Soon Begin on 1.4 GW UK Offshore Wind Farm

March 17, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Seaway7, using the jack-up vessel Seaway Ventus, is scheduled to start installing wind turbine foundations at the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm site at the beginning of April.

Seaway Ventus is expected to mobilise at BOW Terminal in the Netherlands on 27 March and commence offshore work within the East Anglia Three array site in the UK on or around 1 April. The vessel will be loading foundations at BOW Terminal and transporting them to the project site, making multiple transits between the two throughout the construction campaign.

Seaway7 will install all monopiles and transition pieces on the 1.4 GW East Anglia Three under a contract signed in June 2023, which encompasses the transport and installation of 95 monopile foundations, associated seabed preparation and scour protection, and the engineering, supply, and installation of the inter-array cables.

Haizea Wind Group and the Navantia-Windar consortium are manufacturing the monopile foundations and transition pieces for the project.

The installation of wind turbine foundations is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

East Anglia Three will comprise 95 Siemens Gamesa 14+ MW wind turbines, all of which are expected to be operational in 2026.

The 1.4 GW offshore wind farm is the second of ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia offshore wind projects to be developed and is part of the East Anglia Hub which includes two other offshore wind farms: the 800 MW East Anglia One North and the 900 MW East Anglia Two.

