RWE Commissions First of Two Battery Energy Storage Systems as Part of OranjeWind Project

March 14, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

RWE has switched on what the company says is one of the largest battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the Netherlands at its Eemshaven power station. The commissioning of the ultra-fast synthetic inertia BESS at RWE’s Moerdijk power station is also underway. Both battery systems are part of the system integration solutions for OranjeWind, an offshore wind project RWE and TotalEnergies are set to build off the Dutch coast.

RWE’s battery energy storage system in Eemshaven; Photo source: RWE

The battery storage system in Eemshaven, inaugurated on 13 March, has a total capacity of 35 MW and a storage capacity of 41 MWh, and will be used to balance power supply and demand in the Dutch power grid, RWE says.

The system, which was connected to the grid in February, consists of 110 lithium iron phosphate battery racks and involves approximately 26 kilometres of cabling.

“The inauguration of RWE’s first battery for the Netherlands here in Eemshaven marks a significant step in our ongoing commitment to enhance the country’s energy infrastructure while growing our green energy storage portfolio”, said Nikolaus Valerius, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at RWE Generation.

The battery storage system at the Moerdijk power station, currently undergoing commissioning work, will have an installed capacity of 7.5 MW and a storage capacity of 11 MWh. According to RWE, this battery is one of the first of its kind in mainland Europe to maintain grid stability, using highly innovative technology.

RWE, in a joint venture with TotalEnergies, will build the OranjeWind offshore wind farm after winning the right to build and operate a subsidy-free offshore wind farm in the Hollandse Kust West (HKW) VII site in the Dutch offshore wind tender in 2022.

The OranjeWind offshore wind farm, located around 53 kilometres off the coast of IJmuiden, will comprise 53 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines. The project will have an installed capacity of 795 MW and a grid connection capacity of 760 MW. The additional 35 MW is reserved to optimise connection efficiency, even when production is lower.

