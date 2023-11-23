IWS Seals WTIV Management Deal with Havfram Wind

November 23, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Havfram Wind has entered into a strategic cooperation with Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS), through their wholly-owned subsidiaries, IWS Fleet AS and IWS Fleet Management.

The collaboration involves IWS providing technical management services to Havfram Wind’s two offshore wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) with scheduled delivery in 2025.

These WTIVs are designed to install turbines exceeding 300 metres in tip height and to handle foundations weighing up to 3,000 tonnes in water depths of up to 70 metres.

IWS and Havfram Wind will take joint ownership of Havfram Fleet Management (HFM) and IWS will provide management and technical resources to HFM.

HFM will be responsible for the technical management of the WTIVs.

“Both parties will share their technical expertise into HFM and great synergies are expected from the operation of a range of vessels across the offshore wind value chain. Additionally, IWS Fleet Management AS continues to provide technical management services to two LNG carriers,” said the companies.

Havfram Wind has several wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) lined up at CIMC Raffles Shipyard in China.

Havfram also signed a contract with Ørsted for the transportation and installation of wind turbines at the Hornsea Three offshore wind farm and was selected by RWE as the preferred supplier for the transport of wind turbines at the Nordseecluster project.

