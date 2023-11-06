Havfram Shuts Down Development Unit, Shifts Focus to Offshore Wind Transport and Installation

November 6, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Norway-based Havfram has decided to wind up its business unit dedicated to the early-phase development of offshore wind farms, Kontiki Winds. Moving forward, the company said it would fully focus on the offshore wind transport and installations market.

The news came a day after Havfram revealed that Kontiki Winds was ending its collaboration with RWE and NTE on the bid for the Utsira Nord tender in Norway.

“The challenges surrounding our industry at the moment are well known and felt most sharply in origination and development. This has contributed to this difficult decision. Under different market conditions I’ve no doubt we would have thrived,” said Rick Campbell, Vice President of Offshore Wind Development at Kontiki Winds via LinkedIn.

In September 2021, Havfram, NTE, and RWE joined forces to participate in the licence process to develop floating offshore wind power at Utsira Nord.

RWE and NTE will continue their cooperation and will jointly apply to develop offshore wind power at Utsira Nord, according to Havfram.

Utsira Nord, located around 30 kilometres off the Norwegian coast, is open for the construction of up to 1.5 GW of floating offshore wind.

After a comprehensive assessment of its overall business strategy, Havfram decided to discontinue its business branch Kontiki Winds, and said it would be fully dedicated to offshore wind transport and installations.

The company has several wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) lined up at CIMC Raffles Shipyard in China.

Havfram also signed a contract with Ørsted for the transportation and installation of wind turbines at the Hornsea Three offshore wind farm and was selected by RWE as the preferred supplier for the transport of wind turbines at the Nordseecluster project.

