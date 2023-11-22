Iberdrola Setting Up Stage for Upcoming Supply Chain Tenders

November 22, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Iberdrola France has launched its platform to identify and collaborate with companies committed to renewable energy and offshore wind for upcoming calls for tenders.

According to Iberdrola, the company’s goal is to integrate new partners into the Iberdrola France network to facilitate collaboration on territories and future offshore wind projects.

Iberdrola France is organising a webinar on Tuesday, 19 December 2023, to present this initiative.

At the end of 2022, Iberdrola had 1,258 MW of offshore wind capacity in operation and 5,500 MW under construction or secured with long-term contracts.

The company has committed to new growth platforms such as Poland, Sweden, Ireland, the US, Brazil, and Japan, which has allowed Iberdrola’s offshore wind portfolio to now exceed 30 GW.

The 496 MW Saint Brieuc offshore wind farm in France is being built by Iberdrola through its wholly-owned subsidiary Ailes Marines.

Recently, the offshore wind farm reached a significant milestone with the installation of the last jacket foundation at the project site, located some 16.3 kilometres off the northwest coast of France in the Bay of Saint-Brieuc in the English Channel.

In March, Iberdrola was one of the candidates who were selected by France to participate in the competitive dialogues for the two offshore wind farm projects located off the Ile d’Oléron (AO7) and Normandy (AO8).

