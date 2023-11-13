Vattenfall’s Vesterhav Syd Offshore Wind Farm Delivers First Power

November 13, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The 170 MW Vesterhav Syd offshore wind farm, developed by Vattenfall in Denmark, has delivered its first green power.

The installation of 20 8.4 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines took place from July to September this year, and Vattenfall’s initial plan was to connect the turbines to the grid immediately after the installation.

However, the plan had to be changed since the work of burying export cables in the seabed had encountered unforeseen technical challenges.

Specifically, Vattenfall’s contractor could not bury the cables deep enough, but after the contractor changed methods and tools, the process is now bearing fruit, said the developer.

According to Vattenfall, tough weather conditions also slowed the progress of the offshore wind project.

“It is a huge relief to finally deliver power from Vesterhav Syd. When you look at the challenges that have been throughout the process, since we won the tender in 2016 and during the construction work, we are extra proud today,” said Mathilde Damsgaard, project director for Vesterhav Syd and Nord at Vattenfall.

The later connection of turbines means that the production of electricity in 2023 will in all probability be lower than expected, said Vattenfall.

However, the company does not expect a loss for the farm’s owners over the lifetime, as production and income are simply pushed forward in time. The lifetime of the turbines is thus calculated only from the date when the supply of power begins, according to the press release.

Ten of Vesterhav Syd’s offshore wind turbines are now producing power, while the last ten are planned to be connected within a few weeks.

At the same time, the company said it is working to establish a connection to the wind turbines in the 180 MW Vesterhav Nord.

Both offshore wind farms are expected to be fully connected to the grid by the end of the year, said Vattenfall.

Once operational, Vesterhav Syd and Nord will produce renewable energy equivalent to the annual consumption of 375,000 households.

“There are not many days left in 2023, so a full connection of Vesterhav Nord by the turn of the year is a big challenge. But no one has a greater interest in achieving it than us at Vattenfall, and we do everything we can,” said Damsgaard.

