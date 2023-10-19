All Turbines Up at Vesterhav Offshore Wind Farms

October 19, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

The 21st and final wind turbine was installed at the Vesterhav Nord wind farm in the Danish North Sea on Wednesday, 18 October, Vattenfall, the owner and developer of the project, said.

The milestone completes the wind turbine installation scope at the Vesterhavn Nord, and the 20-turbine Vesterhavn Syd wind farm.

Vattenfall expects to be able to deliver electricity from the wind farms later this autumn.

Mathilde Damsgaard, project director for Vesterhav Syd and Nord at Vattenfall, said: “It is a great relief to have the last turbine installed before autumn really sets in with even more severe weather than we have already had. Now we are fully focused on completing the cable work so that we can start supplying fossil-free wind energy to Danish consumers.”

The installation vessel Vole au Vent left Esbjerg Harbor for the first time with four sets of offshore wind turbines on 7 July this year. The first turbine was erected on 12 July, and over the summer and autumn the vessel has been a regular visitor in the waters off Hvide Sande and Thyborøn, while the turbines were erected.

Source: Poul Nordhagen & Vattenfall

Cable Works Hit a Snag

In September, Vattenfall disclosed that the work of burying export cables in the seabed had encountered unforeseen technical challenges.

It has been necessary to find a new way to get the cables safely buried, and currently around 75 per cent of the work has been completed and the work continues.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago Vattenfall Granted Electricity Production Permits for Danish Offshore Wind Farms Posted: 3 months ago

Vattenfall expects to be able to deliver power from Vesterhav Syd later this autumn. Both wind farms must be fully connected to the electricity grid by 31 December 2023 at the latest.

The Vesterhav Nord is located west of the coast of Vejlbi, and the Vesterhav Syd is located close to the Sondervig coast. The two wind farm comprise 41 Siemens Gamesa 8.4 MW wind turbines.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: