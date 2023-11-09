Floating Wind Brings Associated British Ports, Taiwan International Ports Corporation Together

November 9, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

Associated British Ports (ABP) and Taiwan International Ports Corporation (TIPC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation in floating offshore wind.

Photo courtesy of ABP

Under the MOU, ABP and TIPC will share information and experience on floating wind-related port facilities and explore future business collaboration opportunities.

The agreement was signed at the Kaohsiung Port Cruise Terminal Port of Kaohsiung Passenger Terminal by TIPC Vice President of Business, Shu-hui Cheng and ABP Head of Offshore Wind, Andy Reay and witnessed by TIPC Chairman, Hsien-yi Lee and British Office Taipei Representative John Dennis.

“The third phase of offshore wind power development is about to unfold in Taiwan. With larger scale wind turbines, localization policies, etc., there will be more demand for land and space in ports of Taiwan, and the demonstration plan of floating wind will also bring up more requirements and challenges,” said TIPC Vice President of Business Shu-hui Cheng.

“Through the signing of the MOU with ABP and information sharing between the two parties, I believe that TIPC will be fully prepared on port planning and construction in coordination with offshore wind power policies.”

TIPC Chairman Hsien-yi Lee said TIPC was particularly interested in learning how to best develop the port infrastructures necessary to support the future development and installation of floating wind in Taiwan, which was a key incentive for TIPC to seek this new MOU with ABP.

ABP’s CEO Henrik L. Pedersen said: “This agreement with Taiwan International Ports Corporation (TIPC) represents an exciting new stage in our journey towards net zero, for which international collaboration is key. Floating offshore wind presents huge opportunities to the UK, from becoming a global leader in green energy generation to creating significant jobs, prosperity and energy security. We look forward to working with TIPC to exchange ideas and accelerate the advancement of this technology.”

