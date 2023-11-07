James Fisher Returns to South Fork Wind for Cable Testing and Termination Work

November 7, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

As construction work continues on New York’s first offshore wind farm, James Fisher Renewables is carrying out its second contract for the project. Following the deployment of the company’s bubble curtain during foundation installation this summer, James Fisher is now engaged in the final cable work at the South Fork Wind offshore wind farm.

Photo courtesy of James Fisher and Sons plc

The James Fisher Renewables team started working under the new contract in August 2023, overseeing the testing and termination of export and inter-array cables and working as client representatives. The company will ensure the cable termination at all twelve South Fork wind turbines and the substation meets the quality requirements and complies with all relevant industry standards.

The company says that resonance testing is in use at the site to detect and prevent installation errors, and James Fisher Renewables’ experience with this method will help ensure asset integrity.

“Our significant expertise in testing and terminations of the export and inter array cables makes us well placed to support this project. We look forward to working with all stakeholders to ensure the safety and quality of the installation,” said, Maida Zahirovic, product line director at James Fisher Renewables.

As reported in 2022 and at the beginning of this year, the offshore export cable was supplied by the French cable manufacturer Nexans and the inter-array cables were delivered by the Greek cable specialist Hellenic Cables.

In August this year, Correll Group issued a press release saying the company was awarded a contract by Hellenic Cables for the termination and testing work on the project’s inter-array cables.

At the South Fork Wind site, located some 30 kilometres southeast of Block Island and some 56 kilometres east of Montauk Point, construction is well underway, with the first Siemens Gamesa 11 MW wind turbine expected to be installed in the coming days.

For James Fisher Renewables, this is the second contract for the offshore wind farm.

This summer, the company’s bubble curtain solution was utilised during the installation of wind turbine foundations for noise mitigation.

The 132 MW South Fork Wind project, developed by Ørsted and Eversource, is expected to produce its first electricity by the end of 2023.

