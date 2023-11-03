First of Its Kind Hybrid Floating Wind Project Revealed Offshore China

November 3, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group has unveiled that the world’s first offshore renewable energy project, which combines floating wind power and deep-sea aquaculture, has been completed in China.

Source: Shanghai Electric

The project is developed by Longyuan Power Group, with Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, providing the power generation equipment and towers of the offshore wind turbines.

Built within the National Sea Ranch Demonstration Zone on Nanri Island, located in Putian, Fujian Provence of China, the project features three-column semi-submersible floating platforms, each one supporting a 4 MW offshore wind and lightweight solar modules that are installed in the area with water depth of around 35 metres.

A hexagonal space within the platform’s central area can be used for fish farming, said Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group.

latest news

Once operational, the hybrid floating offshore wind project can generate 96,000 kWh of electricity daily at full capacity, equivalent to the daily energy consumption of 42,500 people, according to Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group.

The entire project is said to have undergone an extensive range of rigorous testing across nearly 200 operational conditions, including a 1:40 scale model used for examining the fishing pond.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: