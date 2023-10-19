Orlen, Northland Power Tap Smulders for Baltic Power Transition Pieces

October 19, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Smulders Projects Belgium, a subsidiary of Smulders, has been awarded a contract for the supply of transition pieces for the Baltic Power offshore wind farm in Poland.

Under the contract signed with Orlen and Northland Power, Smulders will be responsible for the supply of 76 transition pieces for the 1.2 GW Polish offshore wind project.

“We have recently commenced production at our main subcontractor and industrial partner, Haizea Bilbao, where primary steel cans for the project are being manufactured. Our facilities in Poland and the UK are ready to start their scope in the coming months,” said Stefan van Hoydonck, Project Manager of Smulders.

Monopile foundations will be manufactured and delivered by German Steelwind Nordenham, while Semco Maritime and Bladt Industries will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, fabrication, and installation of the wind farm’s two offshore substations.

In September, Orlen and Northland Power reached financial close for Baltic Power, which moved the project into the construction stage and initiated the signing of firm contracts, including the order for the project’s 76 15 MW wind turbines with Vestas.

The offshore wind farm will be built in the Baltic Sea, approximately 22 kilometres off the Polish coast near Plaża Wydmy Lubiatowskie.

Full commercial operations are expected in the latter half of 2026. Once operational, Baltic Power will provide clean energy to over 1.5 million Polish households.

