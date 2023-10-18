Iv-Offshore to Design IJmuiden Ver Beta Offshore Converter Platform

October 18, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Engineering company Iv-Offshore & Energy has signed a contract with Seatrium for the design of the 2 GW IJmuiden Ver Beta offshore converter platform in the North Sea.

Under the contract, Iv will be responsible for the detailed engineering of the offshore converter platform for both the topside and the jacket as well as for the delivery of equipment and auxiliary systems.

This platform is the first in a series of 2 GW platforms that the GE-Seatrium (GSC) consortium will supply for TenneT under a contract signed with the Dutch-German transmission system operator (TSO) in March.

The IJmuiden Ver Beta will arise approximately 62 kilometres off the Dutch coast and, with its 2 GW capacity, sets a new standard in the development of the offshore energy transition and the reduction of fossil fuels, said Iv.

TenneT plans to build the connections for future offshore wind farms according to its new 2 GW standard. With this new standard, the power generated offshore will be brought ashore via a High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) connection, with land substations as the link between wind farms and the high-voltage grid. The transmission system operator (TSO) awarded land station contracts this February.

The IJmuiden Ver Wind Farm Zone has been divided into three sites: Alpha (formerly I-II), Beta (III-IV), and Gamma (V and VI).

NKT will build the cable connections for the IJmuiden Ver Beta, IJmuiden Ver Gamma, and Nederwiek 2 offshore areas which connect to the onshore grid at Maasvlakte in Port of Rotterdam.

TenneT’s next-generation, 2 GW grid connections in the Netherlands are scheduled to be completed between 2028 and 2030.

The Netherlands aims to have 21 GW of operating offshore wind capacity by 2030, corresponding to around 75 per cent of the country’s current electricity consumption. Of this, 10.7 GW will come from the newly identified zones the government pinpointed last year.

