Rhode Island Launches 1.2 GW Offshore Wind Solicitation

October 16, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Rhode Island Energy, the largest utility in Rhode Island, has issued a request for proposals (RfP) to secure an additional 1,200 MW of offshore wind to help power the state’s energy needs.

According to the utility, the 1,200 MW RfP is the largest renewable energy solicitation ever sought for Rhode Island.

Proposals can be submitted by the end of January 2024, with winners planned to be announced in the summer of that year.

Developer bids can include proposals less than or up to approximately 1,200 MW. said the utility. As part of the solicitation, Rhode Island Energy is seeking bids from potential developers to enter into long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for energy and renewable energy certificates (RECs).

Any future PPAs agreed to by the utility will be subject to review and approval by the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission (PUC).

The RfP follows an agreement signed between Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut this month in which they request that offshore wind developers submit multi-state offshore wind project proposals for consideration through each state’s respective offshore wind procurement for selection in 2024.

“With a larger capacity available, a streamlined application process, additional flexibility on contract durations, and the potential for multi-state coordination, we believe this solicitation could provide greater economies of scale for developers,” said Dave Bonenberger, president of Rhode Island Energy.

“We’re providing more tools to help drive affordable offshore wind opportunities to our state and we look forward to seeing how it spurs innovation and competitive pricing from offshore wind developers.”

Rhode Island is home to the nation’s first offshore wind farm that sits in waters off Block Island.

Transmission upgrades are already underway for a second offshore wind project, said the utility. The 704 MW Revolution Wind wind farm, developed by Ørsted and Eversource, is planned to be operational in 2025.

A few months ago, Rhode Island Energy decided that it would not be moving forward on a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Ørsted and Eversource for the Revolution Wind 2 offshore wind farm, due to affordability concerns.

