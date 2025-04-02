Back to overview

Signing of Massachusetts Offshore Wind Power Contracts Delayed Again

April 2, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The signing of contracts with the selected winners in Massachusetts’ fourth offshore wind solicitation has been delayed once more, now expected to take place on or before 30 June.

In September 2024, Massachusetts selected 1,087 MW of the multi-state 1,287 MW SouthCoast Wind project, with Rhode Island Energy awarding the remaining 200 MW. Massachusetts also selected Avangrid’s 791 MW New England Wind 1 project and up to 800 MW of the 1,260 MW Vineyard Wind 2 project.

Vineyard Wind 2 withdrew from negotiations because its multi-state bid, which was contingent on another state procuring a portion of the output, was not accepted by another state.

The execution of contracts with the remaining two counterparties was initially expected to be completed by 31 March.

However, the counterparties have not yet completed their contract negotiations and are now targeting the completion on or before 30 June, according to a letter sent by the Electric Distribution Companies to the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.

The filing of contracts is now targeted for on or before 25 August.

In January 2025, the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) approved the Construction and Operations Plan (COP) for the 2.4 GW SouthCoast Wind offshore wind project.

Regarding Avangrid’s New England Wind 1, the project is located in the federal lease area OCS-A-0534, approximately 30 miles south of Barnstable, Massachusetts. The wind farm is expected to produce enough renewable energy to power approximately 400,000 homes.

