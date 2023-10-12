Scottish Floater Submits Application to Revise Design Parameters

October 12, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The developer of the Pentland floating offshore wind farm, located in Scotland, has submitted an application to vary its Section 36 consent and associated marine licences.

The 100 MW project is being developed by Highland Wind Limited, which is majority-owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through one of its CI Funds, with Hexicon as a minority shareholder.

The application to vary the project’s Section 36 consent and associated marine licences is a result of further survey work and advancement in project design, according to the press release.

The consent and associated licences were granted by the Scottish Government Marine Directorate earlier this year.

The variations, applied for under S36C of the Electricity Act, are said to refine the project’s design parameters, enabling the wind farm to reduce the number of turbines deployed and the geographical extent of the array while maintaining total capacity.

The application follows the submission of a screening request by Highland Wind Limited in August and a screening opinion from the Marine Directorate in September.

“This submission is a result of a significant effort to build a robust project which prioritises sustainability, remains considerate of the natural environment, and reflects the views of local communities and stakeholders,” said Richard Copeland, Project Director.

Located 7.5 kilometres off the coast of Dounreay in Caithness, the wind farm will feature Stiesdal Offshore’s TetraSub floating foundation technology.

Once fully operational in 2026, the Pentland floating offshore wind farm will generate enough electricity to provide clean energy to almost 70,000 homes.

The project is said to create up to 1,300 full-time equivalent (FTE) supply chain jobs during construction and 85 during operation, and to deliver a lifetime expenditure of GBP 419 million which, according to the developer, is in line with its aim of 40-60 per cent lifetime UK content.

