Japanese Joint Venture Takes Delivery of New Offshore Installation Vessel

September 27, 2023, by Adnan Memija

PKY Marine, a joint venture (JV) between Penta-Ocean Construction, Kajima Corporation, and Yorigami Maritime Construction, has taken delivery of its new Multipurpose Self-Elevating Platform(SEP) vessel, named CP-16001.

The vessel is 120 metres long and 45 metres wide, with a maximum capacity of 100 people, equipped with a large, fully-revolving crane with a 1,600-tonne lifting capacity to accommodate larger offshore wind turbines and their foundation structures.

By ensuring the 130-metre boom length of the main crane and the 143-metre hook height above deck, the vessel should allow for efficient construction of 15 MW wind turbines over the sea.

GustoMSC was responsible for the basic design and the jack-up system of the vessel while the Netherlands-based Huisman provided the main crane.

The CP-16001 vessel will start operating on the 238 MW Kitakyushu Hibikanada offshore wind farm project in November, where it will be responsible for part of the foundation work and the installation of 25 Vestas’ V174-9.5 MW wind turbines.

Penta-Ocean said that going forward, particularly after 2027 when offshore wind projects in the general sea areas will be set for a growth spurt, the vessel is expected to take a significant role as a Japanese-flag offshore installation vessel.

The shipbuilding contract was signed in January 2020, the construction started on 30 October the same year, and the vessel was launched in December 2021.

Penta-Ocean Construction owns the first Japanese multipurpose SEP, CP-8001, equipped with an 800-tonne lifting capacity crane. This vessel was also designed by GustoMSC.

