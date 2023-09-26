Flotation Energy, Cobra File Onshore Planning Application for 100 MW Celtic Floater

September 26, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Flotation Energy and Cobra have submitted an onshore planning application to North Devon Council for their 100 MW White Cross floating offshore wind farm in the Celtic Sea.

White Cross Offshore Wind Farm

The proposed White Cross floating offshore wind farm will feature six to eight floating wind turbines installed some 52 kilometres off the North Devon coast.

The project’s associated cable route is proposed to make landfall at Saunton Sands, connecting to the electricity grid at the East Yelland substation.

A new onshore substation unit is also being proposed, said the developer, close to the existing East Yelland substation.

This application follows the project’s offshore consent application which was submitted to the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) earlier this year.

The joint venture has been developing the White Cross site since 2020 while the companies secured the development rights from the Crown Estate in July 2021.

Once fully operational, the floating offshore wind farm is expected to generate enough clean electricity to power around 135,000 local homes.

The project is said to support the UK Government’s target to deliver 5 GW of floating offshore wind energy by 2030, alongside wider decarbonisation and energy security targets.

“White Cross will play an essential role in testing new and innovative technologies to support the burgeoning floating offshore wind industry in the UK. We have been developing this site since 2020 and this consent application is a huge milestone,” said Al Rayner, Projects Director at Flotation Energy.

“On track to start generating energy in 2027, the success of White Cross and similar projects provides significant opportunities for the UK to reap the associated economic benefits whilst also tackling climate change.“

