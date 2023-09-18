Foundation Design Work Kicks Off for Finnish Offshore Wind Extension Project

September 18, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Suomen Hyötytuuli has launched Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for turbine foundations for the Tahkoluoto offshore wind farm extension project in Finland.

Illustration; Tahkoluoto, Finland's first commercial offshore wind farm. Source: Suomen Hyötytuuli Oy

Suomen Hyötytuuli is developing an extension to Tahkoluoto offshore wind farm on the west coast of Finland.

The foundations of the first turbines will be built at 40 and 25 metres of water depth, deeper than ever before in Finland, said the company.

The foundation concept selection has been narrowed down to three different gravity-based concepts. The main differences lie in the construction material, installation method, and overall execution model.

The firm has now launched FEED for Suomen Hyötytuuli’s own design, an all-steel foundation concept, which is the base case for the project.

In addition, two other potential concepts will be studied: Enersense Offshore’s hybrid foundation made of concrete and steel, and Aker Solutions’ fully concrete foundation.

”In the FEED phase, we will create the technical and commercial data of each foundation concept for final evaluation. Based on the results, we will select the most cost-efficient option, taking into account the manageability of risks related to construction and installation. The FEED is due to be completed in November and the concept selection will be done in December 2023,” said Manu Grönlund, Project Director at Suomen Hyötytuuli.

Tahkoluoto is Finland’s first offshore wind farm and at the same time, the world’s first offshore wind farm built for freezing sea conditions.

The water and construction permits for the turbines to be built in the first phase are expected to be finalised this autumn, said the developer.

The expansion project will comprise a total of 40 power plants of over 15 MW, and the project’s estimated completion date is 2027.

