Ocean Winds, Rio de Janeiro Form Offshore Wind Partnership

September 18, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Share this article







Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and Engie, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to collaborate on developing offshore wind projects within the state.

The MoU focuses on developing socioeconomically and environmentally sustainable offshore wind projects in the State of Rio de Janeiro maritime area, said Ocean Winds.

According to the company, this partnership focuses on supporting the region in its energy transition; identification of promising avenues for the development of projects within the State’s borders; the conduct of thorough assessments in order to identify potential regulatory and fiscal barriers as well as opportunities for the realisation of projects.

“The partnership between Ocean Winds and the State of Rio de Janeiro showcases a shared dedication to harnessing the vast offshore wind potential of the State, serving as a catalyst not only for the energy transition of the region, but also for its economic development through a new industry and local employment opportunities,” said Rafael Palhares, Business Development Director for Brazil and South America for Ocean Winds

“With an international and successful track record of unlocking offshore wind opportunities around our more than 17 GW of portfolio of secured projects, we are proud and excited to bring this expertise to the realization of the tremendous potential of Brazil for offshore wind energy.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

In June last year, Ocean Winds launched OW Brasil, its Brazilian arm working on development opportunities of offshore wind projects in the country.

The company submitted applications for environmental permits to the country’s Institute for Environment and Natural Resources (IBAMA) for five projects totalling 15.2 GW, including a 5 GW offshore wind project called Ventos do Atlântico in Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to the MoU signed with the State of Rio de Janeiro, Ocean Winds also inked an agreement with the local company Prumo Logistica and an amendment to the 2021 MoU with Rio Grande do Norte state government.

Related Article Posted: 3 days ago Ocean Winds Bolsters Brazil Offshore Wind Ties Posted: 3 days ago

“The state of Rio de Janeiro has the third longest coastline in the country – 636 km. Constant, unidirectional winds make part of the coast the perfect setting for offshore wind farms. The signing of this memorandum of understanding is another step towards decarbonizing the economy, towards sustainable development,” said the acting governor, Thiago Pampolha.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: