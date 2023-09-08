Stowen to Support East Anglia Hub Offshore Wind Farm Construction

September 8, 2023, by Adnan Memija

ScottishPower Renewables has awarded Stowen Group a major construction services contract for the East Anglia Hub offshore wind farm in the UK.

Illustration; East Anglia ONE. Source: ScottishPower Renewables (archive)

The multi-million-pound contract will see the UK-based company, which was previously a subcontractor on East Anglia 1, directly support the offshore construction for East Anglia 1 North, East Anglia 2, and East Anglia 3.

This will include the provision of specialist key personnel, management, and coordination of interim operations and maintenance during the construction programme.

The scope of work also extends to the provision of training, materials, and equipment associated with the offshore works.

“Working with Stowen on this contract and supporting the business to expand and build on its ambitions is a terrific example of the transformational impact of offshore wind, and ScottishPower’s projects, in this region,” said Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ Managing Director for the East Anglia Hub.

East Anglia 3 will support more than 2,300 jobs across the supply chain during the two-year offshore construction period.

The 1,400 MW project, which will be the world’s second-largest offshore wind farm when it comes into operation in 2026, will be the first of the Hub projects supported by Stowen.

The East Anglia Three offshore wind farm will consist of 95 wind turbines located 69 kilometres off the UK coast in the North Sea covering an area of 305 square kilometres.

Construction of East Anglia Three started last year with onshore work on the converter station in Suffolk and along the land cable route, while offshore work is scheduled to begin in 2024.

