Gode Wind 3 Offshore Substation In Place

September 1, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

The offshore substation at the Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farm was installed 30 kilometres off the island of Norderney in the German North Sea, Ørsted announced.

Ørsted

The substation topside was installed by Jan De Nul’s Les Alizés. The vessel is also installing the monopile foundations at the wind farm.

Related Article Posted: 25 days ago First TP-Less Monopiles In Place at Ørsted’s German Offshore Wind Projects Posted: 25 days ago

In February 2021, Ørsted placed an order at Atlantique Offshore Energy for the full engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the substation, including the topside and the modular support frame.

Gode Wind 3 will have a capacity of 253 MW, and together with Borkum Riffgrund 3, which is also under construction, it will be able to supply the equivalent of 1.2 million German households with green power, Ørsted said.

Both projects will feature Siemens Gamesa 11 MW wind turbines. Gode Wind 3 is scheduled to be commissioned in 2024, and the 900 MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 in 2025.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: