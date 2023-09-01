Gode Wind 3 Offshore Substation In Place
The offshore substation at the Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farm was installed 30 kilometres off the island of Norderney in the German North Sea, Ørsted announced.
The substation topside was installed by Jan De Nul’s Les Alizés. The vessel is also installing the monopile foundations at the wind farm.
In February 2021, Ørsted placed an order at Atlantique Offshore Energy for the full engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the substation, including the topside and the modular support frame.
Gode Wind 3 will have a capacity of 253 MW, and together with Borkum Riffgrund 3, which is also under construction, it will be able to supply the equivalent of 1.2 million German households with green power, Ørsted said.
Both projects will feature Siemens Gamesa 11 MW wind turbines. Gode Wind 3 is scheduled to be commissioned in 2024, and the 900 MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 in 2025.
