Ørsted Secures Sustainability-Linked Loan in Taiwan

August 30, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

Share this article







Ørsted has signed a NTD 25 billion (EUR 721 million) sustainability-linked revolving loan facility agreement for the developer’s offshore wind farms in Taiwan with a consortium of financial institutions, including nine state-owned banks.

Ørsted and the financial institutions have aligned to include sustainable initiatives related to Ørsted’s business operations as key performance indicators to ensure that offshore wind projects are built and operated in harmony with nature.

Kasper Kiim Jensen, Vice President of Treasury & Capital Planning at Ørsted, said: “The financing signifies more than just numbers. It reflects our commitment to sustainability. We’re delighted to see strong support shown from the banking community in Taiwan with the participation in this transaction of 15 banks, including state-owned institutions. This represents our dedication not only to advance offshore wind development in Taiwan, but also to ensure it is undertaken in a sustainable manner.”

READ MORE

Guaranteed by Ørsted A/S, the sustainability-linked revolving loan facility has attracted oversubscription from both domestic and foreign banks, notably including all of Taiwan’s state-owned banks. It is facilitated by Bank of Taiwan, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd., and BNP Paribas Taipei Branch, who will jointly act as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners (MLABs).

Christy Wang, Chairperson for Ørsted Taiwan, said: “The proactive involvement of domestic and foreign banks is another milestone in the advancement of offshore wind financing in Taiwan. Ørsted is committed to introducing various green financing tools and joining hands with our financial partners to build a stronger offshore wind ecosystem, contributing to the green energy buildout and Taiwan’s decarbonization journey.”

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: