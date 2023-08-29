RWE Secures Wind Area Lease Offshore Louisiana, Texas Sites Attract Zero Bids

August 29, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

RWE Offshore US Gulf, LLC has won the rights to develop offshore wind capacity at the Lake Charles Lease Area in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana, USA.

RWE/Illustration

The area has the potential to generate approximately 1.24 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity and power nearly 435,400 homes with renewable energy, the US Bureau of Ocean Management (BOEM) said.

RWE placed the highest bid of USD 5.6 million for the area in the second auction round. The area attracted bids from RWE and one other developer in the first round.

The Galveston I and Galveston II areas offshore Texas received zero bids and were unawarded.

The bidding started at USD 5,124,000 for Galveston I and USD 5,124,000 for Galveston II.

As reported earlier, BOEM pre-qualified 15 developers to participate in the auction.

The 15 developers who were eligible to bid for offshore wind lease areas in the Gulf of Mexico as per the Final Sale Notice were:

547 Energy LLC

Avangrid Renewables, LLC

Coastal Offshore Renewable Energy LLC

energyRe Offshore Wind Holdings, LLC

Equinor Wind US LLC

Gulf Coast Offshore Wind LLC

Gulf Wind Offshore LLC

Hanwha Offshore North America LLC

Hanwha Q CELLS USA Corp

Hecate Energy LLC

Invenergy GOM Offshore Wind LLC

RWE Offshore US Gulf, LLC

Shell New Energies US LLC

TotalEnergies Renewables USA, LLC

US Mainstream Renewable Power, Inc

