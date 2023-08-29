RWE Secures Wind Area Lease Offshore Louisiana, Texas Sites Attract Zero Bids
RWE Offshore US Gulf, LLC has won the rights to develop offshore wind capacity at the Lake Charles Lease Area in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana, USA.
The area has the potential to generate approximately 1.24 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity and power nearly 435,400 homes with renewable energy, the US Bureau of Ocean Management (BOEM) said.
RWE placed the highest bid of USD 5.6 million for the area in the second auction round. The area attracted bids from RWE and one other developer in the first round.
The Galveston I and Galveston II areas offshore Texas received zero bids and were unawarded.
The bidding started at USD 5,124,000 for Galveston I and USD 5,124,000 for Galveston II.
As reported earlier, BOEM pre-qualified 15 developers to participate in the auction.
The 15 developers who were eligible to bid for offshore wind lease areas in the Gulf of Mexico as per the Final Sale Notice were:
- 547 Energy LLC
- Avangrid Renewables, LLC
- Coastal Offshore Renewable Energy LLC
- energyRe Offshore Wind Holdings, LLC
- Equinor Wind US LLC
- Gulf Coast Offshore Wind LLC
- Gulf Wind Offshore LLC
- Hanwha Offshore North America LLC
- Hanwha Q CELLS USA Corp
- Hecate Energy LLC
- Invenergy GOM Offshore Wind LLC
- RWE Offshore US Gulf, LLC
- Shell New Energies US LLC
- TotalEnergies Renewables USA, LLC
- US Mainstream Renewable Power, Inc
