EGS Wraps Up Muir Mhòr Survey Works Offshore Scotland

August 22, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Fred. Olsen Seawind and Vattenfall have revealed that the preliminary geophysical and environmental surveys have been completed for their Muir Mhòr floating offshore wind farm in Scotland.

With marine survey services provider EGS International mobilising survey work on the EGS Ventus in April 2023, the four-month campaign was completed in early August.

Utilising high-spec marine equipment, the survey has captured information about the sea floor and subsea environment across an area of 200 square metres, which will be important for site characterisation, future design and engineering works, as well as the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process, said the project partners.

“Not only are these preliminary geophysical and environmental surveys essential to ensuring our approach is sensitive to the surrounding natural environment, but they will allow us to confidently progress of Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm project, which will invest significant amounts in the local area and supply chain,” said David Hinshelwood, Project Director Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm.

According to the press release, the project is now well placed to build on the EIA scoping reports recently submitted to Marine Scotland Aberdeenshire Council in July and progress the project design envelope for submission early next year.

Fred. Olsen Seawind and Vattenfall won the rights to develop the offshore wind farm site, located 67 kilometres off the Scottish east coast, in the ScotWind seabed leasing round last year.

That same year, the developers awarded over GBP 3 million in development contracts with Scottish and UK-based suppliers.

The two partners plan for the Muir Mhòr (initially named Mara Mhòr) floating wind farm to have a capacity of up to 798 MW.

