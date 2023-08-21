Correll Group Strikes Again in Taiwan

August 21, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The Correll Group, Electrical Engineering Division has been contracted by Seaway 7 to complete the termination and testing of inter-array cables (IAC) and export cables on the 298 MW Zhong Neng offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

Correll Services

Under the contract, the Correll Group will be responsible for the termination and testing of 29 66 kV inter-array cables and four landfall export cables on the Zhong Neng offshore wind farm, located some 13 kilometres off Changhua County on the west coast of Taiwan.

The project will be split into two campaigns, said the Correll Group. The first phase, which already started in July, involves the splicing and testing of the export fibre optic cables at the onshore Transition Joint Bay.

The second phase is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2024 and consists of the termination and testing activities for the high-voltage power cores and fibre optic cables within the export and IAC subsea cables.

In August last year, the Correll Group signed a contract with Seaway Offshore Cables for the termination and testing of cables for the Changfang & Xidao offshore wind farms, which are adjacent to the Zhong Neng project.

The offshore construction on the Zhong Neng wind farm started in March with the installation of pin piles for the jacket foundations, for which CDWE deployed DEME’s installation vessel Apollo.

The first jacket was placed on the seabed last week by Green Jade, the first Taiwan-built offshore wind installation vessel, operated by CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE).

Related Article Posted: 6 days ago First Jacket Foundation In at Zhong Neng Offshore Wind Farm Posted: 6 days ago

The Zhong Neng offshore wind farm, being developed by a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and China Steel Corporation (CSC), will comprise 31 Vestas V174-9.6 MW turbines, all of which are scheduled to be in operation in 2024.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: