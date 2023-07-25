First Steel Cut for GC Rieber Shipping’s WindKeeper SOV

July 25, 2023, by Adnan Memija

A steel-cutting ceremony was held for GC Rieber Shipping’s Service Operations Vessel (SOV) at Cemre Shipyard in Türkiye.

The Norwegian shipowner placed an order for two WindKeeper SOVs last year for offshore wind operations at Cemre Shipyard.

The order includes options for further two vessels with the first SOV planned to be delivered in the first quarter of 2025.

According to GC Rieber, the WindKeeper SOVs are based on small waterplane area twin hull (SWATH) methodology and design, which offers the offshore wind market improved operability, ultra-low fuel consumption, and the option of fully electric operations in the field.

“GC Rieber Shipping’s combination of operational experience and extensive inhouse expertise in marine architecture and project management has allowed us to tailor the Windkeeper to the requirements of the offshore wind sector. It is great to see years of development and innovation coming into life”, said Gjert Florvåg, GC Rieber Shipping chief technology officer.

The SOV will feature a motion-compensated gangway (Telescopic Access Bridge L-Series), provided by SMST, which will be combined with a tower and height adjustment that could contribute to the operational performance of the WindKeeper vessels.

The SMST gangway will be equipped with a lifting winch for handling cargo up to 4,000 kg which could increase the vessel’s operational flexibility.

