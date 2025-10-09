Back to overview

Jan De Nul’s New Vessel to Be Equipped with Advanced Rock Placement System

October 9, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Remazel Engineering, a company of the Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri, has secured a contract for the delivery of a high-capacity rock placement system for Jan De Nul’s recently ordered subsea rock installation vessel (SRIV).

Source: Fincantieri via LinkedIn

Jan De Nul reported some ten days ago that it had ordered the new SRIV, named George W. Goethals, in response to the growing global demand for the protection of underwater infrastructure.

The ultra-low emission vessel (ULEv) will be able to run on biofuel and green methanol and will primarily focus on projects in the energy sector, with the North Sea and Southeast Asia regions being the core of its operational activity. It will have a capacity of up to 37,000 tonnes.

Remazel is in charge of the design and supply of an advanced system for transporting and laying rocks on the seabed to protect cables and pipelines, said to enable operations at depths of up to 400 metres and a production capacity of 2,000 tonnes per hour.

“The agreement with Jan De Nul proves how much the maritime world is changing and confirms the central role of seabed operations. Our rock placement solution represents a frontier in the protection of underwater infrastructure, which is crucial for future defense and security scenarios,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri.

“We are very proud of the progress made by our subsidiary Pemazel, which has established itself as an international leader in the engineering and implementation of pioneering and highly innovative electromechanical solutions on board ships and on the seabed, thanks to its well-established industrial relationships with industry leaders such as Jan De Nul.”

Designed entirely in-house, George W. Goethals will become the third rock installation vessel above 30,000 tonnes in the Jan De Nul fleet.

