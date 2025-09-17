Back to overview

Empire Energy, Kuehne+Nagel Join Forces on Offshore Wind

Business & Finance
September 17, 2025, by Adnan Memija

New York-headquartered Empire Energy and Kuehne+Nagel have joined forces to enhance offshore wind logistics and project delivery.

Empire Energy Kuehne
Source: Kuehne+Nagel

From turbine assembly, commissioning, and operations through to heavy-lift transport, port staging, and international freight forwarding, customers will benefit from an integrated solution that reduces complexity and risk, according to the companies.

“Offshore wind OEMs and developers want confidence that their most complex projects will be executed with certainty and vision. By uniting our offshore wind expertise with Kuehne+Nagel’s global logistics muscle, we are creating a new benchmark for what delivery in this sector should look like,” said Mike Milledge, President of Empire Energy.

“Taking on complex offshore wind projects with transport of heavy and oversized cargo requires global experts who know how to handle complex supply chains, risk management and strict deadlines. Together with Empire Energy, we will be able to provide tailored solutions to meet each customer’s needs,” said Felipe Cecilio, Global Project Logistics Solutions Manager at Kuehne+Nagel.

latest news

Empire Energy’s managed service solutions span Pre-FEED and FEED studies, port and harbour planning, pre-assembly, marshalling and port operations, warehouse management, commissioning, O&M, blade inspection and repair, WTG major component exchange, transport and lifting, and assurance and due diligence.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel employs more than 82,000 people at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles