Hollandse Kust West Beta Cable Tests Completed

Grid Connection
August 21, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Site Acceptance Tests (SAT) for the Hollandse Kust West Beta cables have been completed in the Dutch North Sea. The substation will connect the OranjeWind offshore wind farm, developed by RWE and TotalEnergies, to the onshore electricity grid.

The testing of two 220 kV export cable systems for power transmission to shore, as well as one 66 kV interconnector cable between Hollandse Kust West Alpha and Hollandse Kust West Beta, was completed in one week. The two substations will connect the wind farms from the Hollandse Kust West area in the North Sea to the grid on land.

In May 2025, the Hollandse Kust West Beta substation platform was installed at the site approximately 50 kilometres off the coast of Egmond aan Zee.

The Smulders-Equans joint venture was responsible for the delivery of the substation platform and the jacket foundation.

Related Article

The two 65-kilometre-long 220 kV export cables and a 9-kilometre-long 66 kV interconnector cable were supplied and installed by Boskalis and Orient Cable under a contract signed with Dutch/German transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT in 2022.

The OranjeWind offshore wind farm, located around 53 kilometres off the coast of IJmuiden, will comprise 53 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines. 

The project will have an installed capacity of 795 MW and a grid connection capacity of 760 MW. The additional 35 MW is reserved to optimise connection efficiency, even when production is lower.

