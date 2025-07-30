Back to overview

Hornsea 3 Monopile Production Begins at SeAH Wind’s New UK Facility

July 30, 2025, by Adnan Memija

SeAH Wind has commenced commercial production for its inaugural project, delivering monopile foundations for Ørsted’s 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the UK.

The milestone was marked by cutting the first steel plates. This signifies the beginning of operations at SeAH Wind’s facility on Teesside, the first UK purpose-built factory for XXL monopile foundations dedicated to the offshore wind industry, according to the company.

The manufacturing process will involve a series of operations, including plate preparation, rolling, welding, non-destructive testing, coating, and final assembly. Some of the finished monopiles will be 100 metres in length and weigh more than 2,000 tonnes.

“This is a monumental occasion for SeAH Wind. Three years ago this month, we broke ground on this site with a bold vision to become a leader in the offshore wind industry. To now reach the stage of starting commercial production is a testament to the incredible dedication, innovation, and hard work of our entire team,” said Chris Sohn, CEO of SeAH Wind.

SeAH Wind will manufacture and supply monopile foundations for the 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm, located approximately 120 kilometres off the Norfolk Coast in the North Sea.

Steel River Quay on the Teesworks site will be used to collect and store components such as monopile foundations and secondary steel before they are loaded onto offshore wind installation vessels.

The monopile foundations will be installed by Cadeler under a contract signed with Ørsted in 2023.

In March, SeAH Wind picked Mammoet, Glacier Energy, and Hutchinson Engineering as key subcontractors for the offshore wind farm.

