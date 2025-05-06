Back to overview

Bermuda Seeks Developers for First Offshore Wind Project

May 6, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Regulatory Authority (RA) of Bermuda has commenced the procurement process for the island’s first offshore wind project.

The RA is inviting developers to express their interest in building and operating the offshore wind project, which is expected to be rolled out in phases, beginning with an initial installed capacity of 60 MW and expanding to 120 MW over time.

The authority is hoping that up to 120 MW of renewable energy could be generated from turbines located off the north shore.

After a process of examining and mapping various constraints, followed by engagements with the government, the RA identified a potentially suitable site located in the Lagoon, around nine kilometers from shore north of St. George’s Island.

Bermuda offshore wind
Source: Regulatory Authority of Bermuda

The RA plans to carry out complementary studies on the offshore wind project to further inform and support tenderers. The authority identified two such studies – a wind resource assessment and a seabed assessment – the results of which will be made available to the developer by the RA.

The procurement process will be carried out in three stages: an expression of interest (EOI), a request for qualification, and an invitation to tender.

“Interested developers are now invited to submit an EOI, providing an overview of their experience, technical capabilities and an indicative (non-binding) offtake price,” the RA said.

Expressions of interest should be sent by 5 August 2025. According to the document issued by the RA, the winning and reserve bidder is expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2028.

