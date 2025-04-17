RWE PPAs
Victorian Gov’t Seeks Delivery Partner for Wind Worker Training Centre

Training & Education
April 17, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The Minister for Energy and Resources of the Australian state of Victoria, Lily D’Ambrosio, has launched a tender for a delivery partner for Victoria’s Wind Worker Training Centre, which will provide training for the onshore and offshore wind sectors. The initiative is backed by an AUD 4.9 million (approximately EUR 2.8 million) investment.

“This investment in wind energy training is essential to building up the skilled workforce needed to support the planning, construction, and operations of new renewable energy projects and meet Victoria’s ambitious renewable energy targets”, Victoria’s state government said in a press release on 17 April.

“Victoria is on track to deliver its renewable energy generation target of 95 percent by 2035 – onshore and offshore wind are a key part of this.”

The application period for the Wind Worker Training Centre tender is open until 16 July.

The provider must work closely with industry and unions to make sure the training responds directly to the skills needed on the job, according to the state government, which said that the centre will also provide an opportunity for existing workers to retrain and upskill, including Gippsland coal station workers who want to transition to offshore wind industry.

“Because of renewable energy, Victoria has the lowest energy prices in the market and building more will make sure we can continue to drive them down – whilst creating thousands of lifelong jobs for Victorians”, said Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio.

“This wind worker training centre will help future proof our energy workforce, so that Victorian workers can continue to access the training they need to deliver cheaper, cleaner renewable energy for Victoria.”

According to the Victorian government, the state’s energy workforce is projected to more than double in 2040, when it will employ over 67,000 workers, with a peak of 4,269 workers in onshore wind and 2,370 in offshore wind during construction.

The launch of the Wind Worker Centre tender comes shortly after the state government issued the Offshore Wind Energy Implementation Statement 4 (IS4), which outlines the next steps towards building the legislated targets of 2 GW of offshore wind capacity in the Australian state’s waters by 2032, 4 GW by 2035 and 9 GW by 2040.

Related Article

According to IS4, the Victorian government will launch its first offshore wind auction in September of this year and award contracts by the fourth quarter of 2026.

