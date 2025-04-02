Back to overview

Offtake Talks Paused for Gulf of Maine Floating Offshore Wind Project

April 2, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The US Maine Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) has approved Pine Tree Offshore Wind’s request to suspend offtake negotiations for the Gulf of Maine’s first floating offshore wind research array.

Pine Tree Offshore Wind, a consortium comprising researchers from the University of Maine, the State of Maine, and Diamond Offshore Wind joint venture, asked to suspend negotiations with state regulators on a deal to sell power from its planned 144 MW floating offshore wind project in the Gulf of Maine.

The company requested to pause “due to recent shifts in the energy landscape that have particularly caused uncertainty in the offshore wind industry.”

Pine Tree had earlier asked for an extension to the negotiation deadline until 31 March before subsequently requesting to halt the discussions altogether.

In August 2024, the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) designated Pine Tree as the operator for a research lease in the Gulf of Maine.

The planned floating offshore wind research array would be built on an area of up to 15 square miles in federal waters nearly 30 miles southeast of Portland.

