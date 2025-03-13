European Energy TotalEnergies Jammerland Bugt
TotalEnergies, European Energy Conducting Seabed Surveys for 240 MW Danish Offshore Wind Farm

Business development
March 13, 2025, by Adnan Memija

TotalEnergies and European Energy have started seabed surveys in the area surrounding the planned Jammerland Bugt offshore wind farm, located between Kerteminde on Funen and Kalundborg on Zealand, Denmark.

European Energy TotalEnergies Jammerland Bugt
Source: European Energy

The two companies launched three vessels to carry out seabed measurements, which will provide a detailed insight into the seabed’s shape, geological composition, and overall condition. This data is crucial for designing wind turbine foundations, planning cable routes, and other installations, according to European Energy.

“Geophysical surveys play a crucial role in the development of offshore wind projects. They provide us with insight into the seabed’s structure and ensure that we can plan construction with the highest precision and minimal impact on the marine environment,” said Andreas Karhula Lauridsen, VP and Head of Offshore Wind at European Energy.

The three vessels will dock in Kerteminde and Nyborg on Funen, using these ports as their base until the surveys are completed in August.

The same vessels are planned to be used for geophysical surveys for the Lillebælt Syd wind farm, located between Sønderborg and Assens. These surveys are set to begin in April.

In addition to vessel-based surveys, drone flights from the coast will also be conducted to gather further data, said European Energy.

At the end of last year, TotalEnergies and European Energy received the construction permit from the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) for the 240 MW Jammerland Bugt offshore wind farm.

The project is planned to feature 16 wind turbines, each 256 metres high, with a capacity of 15 MW.

The expected construction start is 2027, with the Jammerland Bugt offshore wind farm planned for completion in 2029.

