TotalEnergies, European Energy Bolster Danish Offshore Wind Ties, Eye Upcoming Tender

April 1, 2025, by Adnan Memija

TotalEnergies and European Energy have signed a joint declaration to pursue opportunities within offshore wind in Denmark and explore further cooperation on onshore renewables and low-carbon molecule projects.

The joint declaration was signed during the State Visit to France in the presence of Denmark’s King Frederik and the president of the Republic of France Emmanuel Macron.

Source: European Energy

The declaration outlines the parties’ shared ambition to participate in the new upcoming Danish offshore wind tender.

At the beginning of this year, the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) announced the cancellation of the tender for the Hesselø, Kattegat II, and Kriegers Flak II projects and stated that the government had initiated preparatory work to re-tender up to 3 GW of offshore wind this year.

“TotalEnergies’ technological capabilities and experience with large energy infrastructure projects match well with European Energy’s innovative business model and strong local engagement approach. This declaration is a clear testimony to our shared ambition to drive the energy transition in Denmark,” said the Danish Country Chair, Martin Rune Pedersen.

The signing builds on an established partnership between the two companies, which includes two offshore wind farms, Lillebælt Syd and Jammerland Bugt. Both projects received establishment permits from the Danish Energy Agency in December 2024.

TotalEnergies acquired the majority stake in Lillebælt Syd and Jammerland Bugt after the establishment permits were granted.

Once operational, the two offshore wind farms are expected to deliver a combined capacity of over 450 MW, supplying renewable electricity to more than 400,000 Danish households annually.

