New York Opens Offshore Wind Solicitation

December 4, 2023

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has launched expedited solicitations for offshore wind and land-based renewable projects as part of New York’s 10-Point Action Plan to bolster the State’s large-scale renewable industry.

The expedited solicitations are said to support progress toward achieving New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act) goals to obtain 70 per cent of the State’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and develop 9 GW of offshore wind by 2035.

The solicitations, initially announced by New York Governor Kathy Hochul earlier this month, encourage all project developers, including those that previously petitioned the New York State Public Service Commission for financial relief and new market entrants to compete in the solicitation process.

Participants will benefit from streamlined bid requirements, said NYSERDA. As part of the solicitations, NYSERDA included several provisions from the latest rounds of renewable energy procurements such as inflation indexing, labor provisions, stakeholder engagement requirements, disadvantaged community commitments, agricultural land preservation, and related priorities.

Final proposals for the offshore wind solicitation will need to be submitted by 25 January 2024, with award announcements expected to be made in February 2024.

For the land-based renewables auction, eligibility requirements are due on 21 December and final proposals on 31 January 2024. Award announcements are expected by the end of April 2024.

The accelerated solicitations are part of New York’s 10-Point Action Plan, unveiled in October, which details a series of benchmarks and activities slated for the coming months, offering insight into how the Governor’s Administration plans to overcome recent macroeconomic and inflationary challenges that have impacted the renewable energy sector.

“The renewable energy industry is encouraged by New York’s speedy issuance of solicitations for renewable energy projects, both offshore wind power and land-based wind and solar power, knowing that companies are looking forward to competing for these contracts,” said Anne Reynolds, Alliance for Clean Energy New York Executive Director.

“Moving ahead with projects will bring construction jobs, local tax revenue, and clean electricity. I applaud New York’s fast action, because this sense of urgency is exactly what is needed to bring infrastructure projects to construction and achieve clean energy and climate goals.”

