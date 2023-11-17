New York Unveils Plans About Upcoming Offshore Wind Solicitation

November 17, 2023, by Adnan Memija

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has revealed that expedited offshore wind solicitations for the state will be held early next year.

Vineyard Wind (Illustration)

The forthcoming Requests for Proposals will be released on 30 November 2023.

Final proposals will be due on 25 January 2024, with award announcements expected by the end of February 2024.

These solicitations support the State’s progress toward achieving New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goals of sourcing 70 per cent of New York’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and developing 9,000 MW of offshore wind by 2035, according to Governor Hochul.

“We remain committed in powering our state with affordable, zero-emission and reliable electricity. The release of this expedited and competitive solicitation process demonstrates our commitment to ensuring New York remains the place for the renewable energy industry to do business,” said Governor Hochul.

Projects that previously petitioned the New York State Public Service Commission for financial relief can choose to participate, though the solicitation will also emphasize competition between these and other projects, ensuring the integrity of the process and best value for New York electricity consumers, according to the press release.

The expedited offshore wind and land-based renewable energy solicitations are part of New York’s 10-Point Action Plan that Governor Hochul announced last month.

The 10-point Action Plan details a series of benchmarks and activities slated for the coming months, offering insight into how the Governor’s Administration plans to overcome recent macroeconomic and inflationary challenges that have impacted the renewable energy sector.

