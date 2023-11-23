Rovco Completes Survey Work on 1.4 GW Scottish Floating Offshore Wind Farm Site

November 23, 2023, by Adnan Memija

UK-based Rovco has completed all survey work on behalf of Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn for the planned Cenos floating offshore wind farm in Scotland.

Source: Rovco

The Cenos floating offshore wind farm is located in the Central North Sea, 200 kilometres off the coast of northeast Scotland.

The geo-environmental survey was completed over an area covering approximately 333 square kilometres.

“The work was safely and successfully completed by our newly established site characterisation division, using our multi-purpose, custom-reconfigured DP2 survey vessel, the Glomar Supporter,” said Craig Davis, Director of Marine Site Characterisation for Rovco.

Rovco’s work scope included the acquisition of geophysical and benthic information, providing detailed data to inform environmental impact assessment (EIA) consents, and the engineering processes from early front-end engineering and design (FEED) study, said the company.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago Flotation Energy Awards Survey Contract for 1.4 GW Cenos Floating Wind Farm Posted: 3 months ago

The geophysical element of the scope required the acquisition of multi-beam echo sounder, side scan sonar, magnetometer, sub-bottom profiler, and multi-channel seismic data along with associated analysis, processing, interpretation, and reporting.

According to information on the project’s website, the 1.4 GW Cenos floating offshore wind farm will consist of 70-100 floating turbines, each with a capacity of between 14 MW and 20 MW.

The Vårgrønn and Flotation Energy joint venture (JV) signed an exclusivity agreement with Crown Estate Scotland for the area earlier this month, after being awarded exclusivity earlier this year as part of Crown Estate Scotland’s INTOG (Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas) offshore leasing round.

Related Article Posted: 21 days ago Flotation Energy, Vårgrønn Seal Exclusivity Agreements for 1.9 GW Scottish Floaters Posted: 21 days ago

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: