Metsähallitus, Vattenfall Expand Finnish Offshore Wind Project, Increase Capacity to 2 GW

November 22, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Metsähallitus and Vattenfall have agreed to expand the Korsnäs offshore wind farm in Finland so that the new project area will allow for an increased capacity.

Vattenfall became a Metsähallitus project partner for the 1.3 GW Korsnäs offshore wind farm in December 2022.

In connection with the transaction, a possible additional area was agreed on, which cannot be auctioned as an independent location. The parties have now agreed to use this optional area.

A new regional plan is being prepared for the region of Ostrobothnia where the wind farm will be located, said Metsähallitus, which manages the land and water areas of the Finnish state.

The new draft now also includes the additional area in Korsnäs, sized 5,400 hectares. The full size of the project area is 27,400 hectares.

The inclusion of the additional area will allow the project capacity of Korsnäs to be increased from the planned 1.3 GW to 2 GW.

In the future, Metsähallitus and Vattenfall will develop the original area and the additional area as a whole, and they will submit an updated planning initiative to the Municipality of Korsnäs as soon as possible, according to Metsähallitus.

Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and land use planning are also carried out together.

Metsähallitus leases state-owned territorial waters to offshore wind power in accordance with the tendering model approved by the Finnish Government.

The state-owned enterprise is responsible for the area selection, initial project development and organisation of competitive tendering. The tendering process for two new areas is about to start before the end of this year.

