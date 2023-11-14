Windar Wraps Up Fécamp Tower Sections Delivery

November 14, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Share this article







Windar Renovables has completed the manufacturing and loading for the last shipment of tower sections for the 500 MW Fécamp offshore wind farm in France.

The tower sections were manufactured at Windar Renovables’ Avilés facilities in Spain and will be installed between 13 and 24 kilometres off the coast of Normandy.

The towers, consisting of three sections, are assembled at the quay in Cherbourg, France, before being loaded onto the installation vessel together with nacelles and blades for the installation of complete wind turbines.

The Global Wind Service company is responsible for the pre-assembly of the tower components as well as the assembly of the HSBM tool on the nacelles.

The offshore wind farm, also known as Parc éolien en mer de Fécamp, will feature 71 Siemens Gamesa 7 MW wind turbines.

The first Siemens Gamesa 7 MW wind turbine was installed by DEME Offshore’s Innovation in July this year. That same month, the 500 MW offshore wind farm started producing its first power.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The project is being jointly developed by Eolien Maritime France (EMF), a joint venture between the French company EDF Renouvelables; EIH S.à.rl, owned by Enbridge Inc. and CPP Investments; and Skyborn Renewables (formerly wpd offshore).

When commissioned, scheduled for the winter of 2023-2024, the 500 MW Fécamp offshore wind farm will supply low-carbon electricity for the annual electricity consumption of 770,000 people, equivalent to 60 percent of the population of Seine-Maritime, according to EDF Renewables.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: