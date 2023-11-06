HOFOR Shelves 300 MW Offshore Wind Project in Denmark

November 6, 2023, by Adnan Memija

HOFOR (Greater Copenhagen Utility) has put on hold the development of its proposed 300 MW Aflandshage offshore wind farm in Denmark since it has not been possible to obtain sufficient assurance that the project will receive a new establishment permit, the developer said.

Earlier this year, the Danish Energy Board of Appeal revoked the Danish Energy Agency’s establishment permit for the Aflandshage offshore wind farm, which the project developer received in the autumn of 2022.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago Aflandshage Offshore Wind Farm’s Permit Revoked Posted: 4 months ago

According to the company, a changed practice by the authorities regarding the counting of bats was what triggered the rejection by the appeal board, among other things.

The cancellation of the establishment permit has had major consequences for the project, HOFOR said.

This is because the developer must update the project’s environmental impact report, with new consultation and the risk of completely new complaints focusing on other aspects that may further delay the project, according to the press release.

“We are now putting the investment in the Aflandshage project on hold. The project will be abandoned completely, unless it proves possible to continue the project in another form in the near future ,” said Susanne Juhl, chairman of the board of HOFOR.

In addition to putting the investment on hold, HOFOR’s board has decided that the possibilities for continuing the project must be mapped.

Until then, HOFOR expects to continue the ongoing counting of bats in the area, as this is a minimum requirement to regain an establishment permit.

The uncertainty about the necessary authority permit means that the Copenhagen Citizens’ Representation can not provide the necessary guarantees for the project. As a result, HOFOR expects a write-down of approximately DKK 500 million (about EUR 67 million) in 2023.

“Aflandshage Wind Farm would be an important step in the green transition with green electricity equivalent to 300,000 households – and especially in light of the fact that this project is one of the few projects that can be realized before 2030,” said Juhl.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

HOFOR had already selected its Tier 1 suppliers for the project, planned to be built in the Øresund Strait, including Siemens Gamesa for the supply of 26 of its 11 MW wind turbines and Per Aarsleff A/S for the delivery of gravity-based concrete foundations with Nature-Inclusive Design.

Due to the project being put on hold, HOFOR said it cannot notify suppliers that contracts are being initiated.

“I would like to thank the authorities who have shown great determination in creating a new way forward for the project. In the same way, I would like to thank our suppliers who have been open to looking at opportunities to realize the project. We want to continue the constructive dialogue,” said Juhl.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: