22 MW Offshore Wind Turbine in the Works for 2024/25

October 23, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

Chinese wind turbine manufacturer MingYang Smart Energy has unveiled a new offshore wind turbine model with a rated capacity of 22 MW – the MySE 22MW.

The MySE 22MW model would be the most powerful wind turbine in the world and would feature a 310+ metre rotor.

Equipped with carbon-fibre blades, the turbine would be tailored for high-wind regions with an average wind speed of 8.5 m/s – 10 m/s.

Ming Yang said that the wind turbine would be typhoon-resistant, intelligent, and suitable for both fixed-bottom and floating applications.

The model is set for development between 2024 and 2025, MingYang said.

MingYang unveiled the plans for the developement of the model during the China Wind Power 2023 exhibition in Beijing last week.

The announcement comes against a backdrop of a number of manufacturers, including major wind turbine manufacturers such as Vestas and foundations manufacturers such as Sif, calling for a different approach to scaling up within the offshore wind industry through a pause in turbine growth.

MingYang already has the world’s largest offshore wind turbine in operation at a wind farm – the MySE 16-260 model which was commissioned in July offshore China.

The company is also developing the MySE 18.X-28X offshore wind turbine with a rated capacity of 18 MW.

