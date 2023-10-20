All Hollandse Kust Noord Wind Turbines Stand Complete

October 20, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

The 69th and final Siemens Gamesa SG 11.0-200 DD wind turbine was installed at the 759 MW Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm in the Dutch North Sea on Thursday, 19 October, CrossWind, the owner and developer of the wind farm said.

CrossWind

The final turbine’s three 97-metre long blades were lifted into position on Thursday evening, at around 11:00 PM.

CrossWind, a joint venture of Shell and Eneco; Van Oord as the contractor, and Siemens Gamesa as the wind turbine manufacturer are hence celebrating the successful installation of the final wind turbine at what the developer describes as ”one of the Netherlands’ most innovative offshore wind parks”.

The innovations comprise floating offshore solar panels and a hydrogen plant.

Tjalling de Bruin, CEO and Project Director at CrossWind: ”I am delighted to see the installation of our final turbine. We could not have done this without our colleagues, suppliers and partners who have worked tirelessly and – perhaps most importantly – safely to achieve this major milestone. A number of the turbines are already generating clean, green electricity for the Dutch grid, accelerating the energy transition.”

Van Oord started installing the foundations at the offshore wind farm in October 2022. With the final wind turbine installed within a year, CrossWind’s contractor is on track to make Hollandse Kust Noord one of the fastest installed wind farms of its kind.

Roeland Ris, Project Director Van Oord, said: ”The installation of the 69th and final wind turbine in the wind park is a magnificent achievement. Completing the safe installation of this offshore wind park in this time frame is something that everyone involved in the project can be very proud of. We are pleased to collaborate with Shell and Eneco on this prestigious project and look forward to working together again on the construction of Ecowende’s offshore wind park at Hollandse Kust (west) lot VI.”

Hollandse Kust Zuid remains on track for completion by the end of this year, with final testing and commissioning works set to continue over the next few weeks. When fully operational, the turbines are expected to generate at least 3.3 TWh of electricity per year. This annual green electricity production will fulfil some 2.8 per cent of the electricity demand in the Netherlands and is equivalent to the energy consumption of approximately one million households.

