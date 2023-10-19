Kraken Robotics Bags Boulder Detection Survey Contract

October 19, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Kraken Robotics has received a USD 3 million (approximately EUR 2.8 million) contract to carry out boulder detection subsea survey services as part of an offshore wind farm project in Europe.

The survey campaign will be executed in the fourth quarter of 2023 with Kraken’s Acoustic Corer technology providing accurate, high-resolution 3D imaging of 24 sub-seabed cores, with the cores placed to maximise coverage over the foundation leg locations.

Kraken’s contract scope includes mobilisation of a dedicated survey vessel, deployment of optimal sub-bottom survey equipment, and personnel to provide specialist engineering design support to de-risk the installation of the project’s two offshore substations.

“Kraken is proud to be involved in this important renewable energy project, which further reinforces the growing demand for our expert sub-seabed survey capabilities in providing valuable knowledge and highly specialized technologies to support energy transition,” said Greg Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer.

According to Kraken, the company’s Acoustic Corer technology was chosen for this type of subsea survey project for its ability to locate boulders of 0.3 metres and larger within the seabed’s surface.

Kraken Robotics is a marine technology company providing complex subsea sensors, batteries, and robotic systems.

Headquartered in Canada, the company has offices in North and South America and Europe.

