Eneti Secures More Work for Seajacks Scylla

October 18, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Monaco-based Eneti has revealed that Seajacks UK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and a provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector, has signed a contract with an undisclosed client to assist with the installation of wind turbines.

With mobilisation commencing next year, the contract will be performed by Eneti’s NG14000X-class vessel, Seajacks Scylla.

Inclusive of mobilisation and demobilisation, the engagement is expected to be between 442 and 655 days and could generate approximately USD 113 million to USD 167 million of gross revenue.

“We are delighted to have secured this significant contract for Seajacks Scylla, which supports the strategy of deploying our vessels on contracts that reflect the improving fundamentals in our core market of offshore wind turbine installation,” said Emanuele Lauro, CEO of Eneti.

After acquiring Seajacks in August 2021, Eneti (formerly Scorpio Bulkers) added its five wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) to the fleet, including the flagship NG14000X-class Seajacks Scylla, the NG5500C-class Seajacks Zaratan, and three NG2500X-class WTIVs: Seajacks Kraken, Seajacks Leviathan, and Seajacks Hydra.

In August, Eneti entered into an agreement to sell the Seajacks Hydra, Seajacks Leviathan and Seajacks Kraken vessels for a total of USD 70 million (around EUR 63.7 million).

Seajacks Scylla is currently deployed in the Netherlands and Seajacks Zaratan starting work on the Yunlin project offshore Taiwan in June.

