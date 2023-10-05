Euskalforging Flanges for 1.4 GW East Anglia Three Offshore Wind Farm

October 5, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Spain-based manufacturer of rolled rings euskalforging has been awarded a contract to supply flanges for the 1.4 GW East Anglia Three offshore wind farm in the UK.

Within the scope of the project, the company will ring roll a total of 235 flanges as transition piece (TP) top flanges, TP bottom flanges, and monopile flanges with > 8000 mm outside diameter and up to 37,000 kg.

The flanges will be delivered to companies Windar, Navantia, and Haizea in Spain where the project will be concluded.

Haizea will supply 50 monopiles while Navantia Seanergies and Windar will manufacture 45 units for the East Anglia Three offshore wind project.

Seaway 7 is responsible for the transportation and installation of foundations and inter-array cables under a contract signed with ScottishPower Renewables, Iberdrola’s UK arm, in July.

The offshore wind project will feature 95 Siemens Gamesa 14+MW wind turbines installed approximately 70 kilometres from shore in the southern North Sea.

East Anglia Three is part of ScottishPower Renewables’ GBP 6.5 billion (around EUR 7.4 billion) East Anglia Hub development which also includes two other offshore wind farms: the 800 MW East Anglia One North and the 900 MW East Anglia Two.

The offshore wind farm is expected to be fully operational in 2026 and, once up and running, the 1.4 GW project will become the second-largest offshore wind farm in the world.

