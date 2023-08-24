DP Energy, SBM JV Plans to Build 400 MW Floating Wind Farm Offshore Canada

August 24, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Nova East Wind, the recently-formed joint venture between DP Energy and SBM Offshore, has unveiled plans to build up to 400 MW floating offshore wind farm in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Image courtesy of DP Energy and SBM Offshore

With a total capacity of between 300 MW and 400 MW, the floating offshore wind project would be located approximately 20-30 kilometres off Goldboro, Nova Scotia.

“We are delighted to announce our new floating offshore wind project with partner SBM Offshore, the first of its kind in Canada,” said Simon De Pietro, CEO of DP Energy.

The joint venture said that the precise location of the wind farm will be determined following relevant regulations and further engagement with key stakeholders and right holders such as First Nations, governments, commercial fishers, local communities, environmental groups, and industry regulators.

“We are very pleased to announce Nova East Wind’s project off Goldboro today, bringing our contribution to the energy transition in Canada. We intend to do so with a special attention to local workforce, supply chain and communities to kickstart Nova Scotia’s floating offshore wind sector responsibly,” said Ambroise Wattez, Director of Project Development at SBM Offshore.

DP Energy and SBM Offshore formed a joint venture to pursue floating offshore wind opportunities in Nova Scotia in July.

The two companies said that, together, they have experience in both the design and construction of offshore floating facilities for the energy industry.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago DP Energy, SBM Offshore Reveal Floating Wind Plan in Canada Posted: about 1 month ago

In September 2022, the Government of Nova Scotia announced that it would offer seabed leases for 5 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030, starting in 2025, with an ultimate aim to support green hydrogen.

This year, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, introduced a new bill in the House of Commons that will put in place regulations that will enable offshore wind development in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Last month, Nova Scotia released a roadmap for the development of its offshore wind industry, which includes three modules.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Nova Scotia Issues Offshore Wind Roadmap Posted: 2 months ago

The first module explains Nova Scotia’s approach to site selection, seabed licences, and support mechanisms. The second module will be released in the spring of 2024 and will focus on supply chain, infrastructure, and clean inclusive growth opportunities. The third module, to be released in the autumn of 2024, will focus on feedback from Mi’kmaq and Indigenous peoples from other communities, the fisheries industry, environmental organisations, and other stakeholders, and will also consider input gathered through the regional assessment of offshore wind development.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: